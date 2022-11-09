Williams finishes as state’s top rusher By Joey Martin / Sun sports Nov 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JALEN WILLIAMS finished the season with 2,123 yards rushing, leading the state. He also topped the state in touchdowns with 36. (Sun file photo by Monica Huff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mangham High finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in Division IV Non-Select, receiving a first-round bye in the playoffs.The Dragons finished the regular season with a bye.Despite the off week, Mangham running back Jalen Williams finished the regular season as the state’s top rusher with 2,123 yards, and also tops the state in touchdowns with 36. Union’s Trey Holly, who committed to LSU, finished with 1,882 yards and 26 TDs.“We’re tickled for Jalen,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “He’s very deserving.” Mangham will face the winner of No. 11 Arcadia and No. 22 Lake Arthur in Mangham in a second-round contest.Kentwood finished as the No. 1 team in Division IV, while Homer jumped past Mangham into the No. 2 spot.Basile is No. 4. The top four teams received byes.“We’re just continuing to work on things and doing a lot of one-on-one drills,” Wilcher said. “We’re excited to be in the playoffs.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jalen Williams Scott Wilcher Rusher Touchdown Bye Sport American Football Holly Team Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ November 9, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +2 Father, son bag Turkey Toss 4 hrs ago Father, son duo of Brook and Liam Croft of Delhi won the inaugural Winnsboro Rotary Club’s T… Read moreFather, son bag Turkey Toss Pancake breakfast honors seniors, veterans Nov 2, 2022 The Town of Winnsboro and Mayor Alice Wallace plan to host their first annual Senior Citizen… Read morePancake breakfast honors seniors, veterans Plans underway or Wellspring tree lighting Nov 2, 2022 The Wellspring invites everyone to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro with The Wellspr… Read morePlans underway or Wellspring tree lighting Garden Forum to be presented in Winnsboro Nov 2, 2022 The Franklin Parish Garden Forum set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. until noo… Read moreGarden Forum to be presented in Winnsboro Winnsboro PD sponsors Halloween event Oct 26, 2022 Winnsboro Police Department will host a Halloween Fun event on Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m., … Read moreWinnsboro PD sponsors Halloween event Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRuston ends the West Monroe streak with dominant showingChiefs stun ASH in double overtime, 58-57Judge dismisses Tellis murder chargeSt. Frederick's Bell scores 5 touchdowns on senior nightMARTIN: Elite coaching makes LSU a contenderLHSAA playoff brackets announced for parish schoolsSouthsiders launch recall of EllisOuachita hits the road as No. 17 seed to open playoffsOCS dominates Lincoln Prep in season finaleSterlington overcomes second half adversity to beat Wossman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.