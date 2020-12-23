Franklin Parish High School senior softball pitcher Abigale Williams signed a letter intent to played for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs.
Williams is hoping she will have a full senior year season unlike last season which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. If she does, Williams will make a big impact on Patriot softball.
“One thing about Abbie, she is super strong,” said FP’s head softball coach Kayla Shirley. “She is probably the strongest player I ever coached.”
Not only is Williams a strong player, but her attitude is great, Shirley said.
“She has a no quit attitude,” Shirley said. “She has progressed every year, and I am excited to see what this season and the next few years has in store for her.”
Rory Gresham, who coached her on the Louisiana Heat, said Williams was a “determined” player.
“She always wants to do well,” Gresham said. “She has a solid work ethic and wants to do her best all the time.”
One of Williams’ goals is to become a better pitcher while in college.
“I want to become a better pitcher and grow as a player,” Williams said. “I also want to meet the (Holmes softball) girls.”
Williams said she picked Holmes after a tour.
“The coach was great,” Williams said. “I toured the college campus and it was beautiful. It felt like home.”
Even though Williams is looking forward to Holmes, she admits she will miss FPHS.
“I love how all the girls work together, and Coach Kayla is a good coach,” Williams said. “I’ll miss the midnight practice where we kick off the season. We go to the indoor facility, jam out and have fun.”
