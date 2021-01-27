Lace up your running shoes and be sure to wear green for the Winnsboro Rotary Club’s fourth annual Shamrock 5K Walk / Run scheduled March 20.
This event will raise money for Franklin Parish community service groups, activities, educational scholarships and other charitable organizations.
The race will start and finish in downtown Winnsboro, in front of the Old Post Office Museum. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m., rain or shine. The fee is $25 for each runner/walker.
Those who register before March 8 are guaranteed a Winnsboro Rotary Club Shamrock 5K t-shirt.
There will be plenty of door prizes, music, food, a yoga and fitness instructor to lead us in warming up our muscles, and awards for winners in each age category.
Additionally, a business or individual can become platinum, gold, silver or bronze sponsor by contacting a Rotary member.
With your chosen sponsorship you will receive the opportunity to include promotional items from your business in the swag bags to be given to participants the day of the race.
Register online at cajuntiming.com or call Dianne Tims (318) 537-2529 or Christy McManus (318) 481-5693 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.