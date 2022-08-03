THE 11-12 YEAR old Winnsboro All Stars recently made a deep run in the state tournament and won the Sportsmanship award. There are (back row left to right) Eli Rials, Bralyn Jackson, DJ Neal, Tripp Williams, Kagan Barfield, Jarvis Blackston. (Second row kneeling) Jackson Blossom, Carter Blossom, Jesse Killingsworth, Grant Thompson, Aaron Johnston and Colton Lindsey. Coaches are Justin Rials, Bobby Blossom and Charlies Johnston. (Submitted photo)
A team can be polite, practice good sportsmanship and be talented on the baseball diamond - just asked the 11-12 year-old Winnsboro all stars.
The team worked deep into the playoffs and was recognized for their attitude and politeness by winning the Sportsmanship Award at the Dixie Youth state tournament.
“At the state tournament, they gave a sportsmanship trophy for the most well mannered and best attitude as far as winning and losing,” Coach Bobby Blossom said. “We won it. It says a lot about the kids and how they carried themselves.”
Winnsboro lost in the state tournament’s semifinals to a tough Franklin team, 6-0, in Metairie.
The team had a uphill battle in the tournament, losing to Miley of Metairie in the first round. But, Winnsboro bounced back, beat Alexandria, 5-0, and Ville Platte, 3-2, in comeback fashion.
Down 2-1 in the last inning, the 11-12 years olds scored two runs to punch their ticket to the semis.
The group played four tournaments this summer, garnering huge success. Winnsboro went undefeated in a Dixie Youth open tournament (4-0), undefeated in a subdistrict tournament (4-0) and undefeated in the district tournament (4-0).
Along the way, they outscored their opponents 146-40.
“Overall, the hitting was really good throughout the all stars,” Blossom said. “We really scored a lot of runs and did a lot of good things batting.”
The Winnsboro 11-12 year olds are a tight knit group that have played together for many seasons.
“The majority of the group have played together since tee ball,” Blossom said. “A lot of them made all stars in tee ball and have played together throughout.”
With that kind of talent and a good attitude, this group plans on going far.
