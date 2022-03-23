Wolves slip past FCCS Mar 23, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FCCS FIRST BASEMAN, Ethan Cottingham, attempts a pickoff play against Monterey on March 17. Monterey beat FCC, 8-4. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A strong Monterey Wolves team slipped past FCCS baseball on March 17, 8-4.The Wolves scattered eight runs through seven innings to drop FCCS’s season record to 7-2.FCCS used three Warriors on the mound Thursday. Raylee Thomas started pitching during, going two innings striking out one and giving up five hits.Rylan Thomas pitched three innings in relief, fanning four batters and allowing three hits. Dylan Dunn finished on the mound for the Warriors, putting in two innings of work, striking out two and giving up two hits.Offensively, FCCS had nine hits in the contest. Raylee Thomas led the way going 3-for-4 at the plate.Ethan Cottingham followed Raylee’s performance with two hits while Nate Cooper, Ben Graham, Dylan Dunn and Jackson Carroll each had a hit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fccs Raylee Thomas Baseball Dylan Dunn Hit Sport Mound Innings Giving Up Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.23.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoss made immediate impact in Wossman uniform to earn P.O.Y.Neville's Terra fills up zone in Tigers' hard-fought win against West OuachitaWossman's Robinson wins state title in first yearDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?West Monroe collects 12 hits in OCS winChief, officers could face chargesFoul play alleged in judge’s disciplinary caseWest Monroe softball team bus raided, equipment set ablazeNeville softball picks up Top 10 winSterlington settles federal investigation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
