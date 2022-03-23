FCCS

FCCS FIRST BASEMAN, Ethan Cottingham, attempts a pickoff play against Monterey on March 17. Monterey beat FCC, 8-4. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

A strong Monterey Wolves team slipped past FCCS baseball on March 17, 8-4.

The Wolves scattered eight runs through seven innings to drop FCCS’s season record to 7-2.

FCCS used three Warriors on the mound Thursday. Raylee Thomas started pitching during, going two innings striking out one and giving up five hits.

Rylan Thomas pitched three innings in relief, fanning four batters and allowing three hits.

Dylan Dunn finished on the mound for the Warriors, putting in two innings of work, striking out two and giving up two hits.

Offensively, FCCS had nine hits in the contest. 

Raylee Thomas led the way going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Ethan Cottingham followed Raylee’s performance with two hits while Nate Cooper, Ben Graham, Dylan Dunn and Jackson Carroll each had a hit.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.