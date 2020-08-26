Tensas River NWR Hunting and Fishing Day 2020 has been postponed, according to Cheryl Crawford, park ranger.
Reasoning behind the decision was “the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state of Louisiana and surrounding states.
In recent years, the event has hosted 1,500 to 3,500 people from all areas of the region with some out-of-state participants.
“We feel that we will not be able to maintain proper safety and sanitization measures outlined for the anticipated volume of people,” Crawford said. “This event has people handling items and touching common surfaces at a rate that would result in us not being able to maintain proper sanitation measures as outlined. We feel this postponement is in alignment with local, state, government, and CDC recommendations to limit large social gatherings.”
Similar events have been postponed or cancelled in the local area and across Louisiana.
“We hope you all understand and support our decision to postpone the Tensas River NWR Hunting and Fishing Day 2020,” Crawford said.
Youth Lottery Hunt
The Tensas River NWR 2020 Youth lottery Hunts are not being cancelled or postponed at this time.
The youth lottery hunts are scheduled for Nov. 28 and Dec.19. The application submission and lottery drawing will be conducted via iSportsman.
“This will be the same process we have in place for other lottery/special purpose hunts on the Refuge,” Crawford said.
Individual profiles will have to be setup for each youth hunter planning to enter the lottery. Youth cannot be entered into lottery using a parent or guardian profile. These accounts will be setup as a youth profile. Based on their date of birth, this type of profile will allow a youth hunter to enter the lottery.
If drawn, the youth hunter will have to show proof of eligibility when they arrive for the hunt.
Entry Period
and Drawing
Tensas River NWR started accepting entries August 17 and stop stop accepting entries on Sept. 21.
Winners will be announced on National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 26. The initial notification will occur via the email listed on the iSportsman profile.
iSportsman Profile Setup
If the youth hunter does not currently have iSportsman profile/account, one will have to be setup and cannot be done by USFWS staff.
User profiles can be created by going to https://tensas.isportsman.net/. Organizers recommend that all accounts have a unique email address versus sharing email address between multiple accounts.
If youth hunters already have an account/profile, USFWS staff will need to change their existing account type before they can register for the Youth Lottery Hunt.
If individuals have questions or need help with registration and lottery entry, they can call Tensas River NWR Office. Staff will be available to assist Tuesday-Thursday, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Staff can be reached via phone at (318) 574-2664. Email correspondence can also be sent to tensasriver@fws.gov .
