What a blessing it was to have been reared and introduced to hunting by a dad who did it right. He started me at the bottom, tagging along behind him and watching how he did it.
Squirrel hunting was how it began. As a little tyke, I’d sit on a log beside him and watched how he located and downed squirrels. Later, he felt I had gained enough experience that he let me pack along a little single shot .22 as we sat together. I made some mistakes for sure, miscues like squirming when I should have been still, whispering too loud, stepping on dry leaves or a stick that popped as the squirrel we were watching skedaddled.
Eventually I was able to master to a degree the art of hunting squirrels and later was introduced to hunting ducks down in the swamp. It was only after I had gained some confidence in hunting small game that hunting deer and turkeys became my passion and success I have had I attribute to the fact that my dad started me off the right way, at the bottom.
Last week, I ran across a Face Book post by friend and fellow hunter, John Brown, Jr., former videographer for the National Wild Turkey Federation. The point of Brown’s post had to do with teaching kids to do it the right way, exactly the way I learned.
Brown was talking with a friend who is a mature and wise hunter and was telling the friend about taking his own daughter hunting with him. The friend responded, “John, do you know why hunting is so important to us? Do you know why we love it so much, why we care for the animals we pursue? It’s because when we were young and learning to hunt, we developed a strong appreciation of simply seeing a deer. We went afield countless times without hearing a single turkey gobble, much less killing one. Nothing was guaranteed. And then he added....if you want her to be a lifelong hunter and gain a true understanding of why we must love and care for the animals we hunt, make it a challenge.”
Brown added, “As I hung up the phone I began to think about my own path to becoming a hunter. The more I reflected on my life as a hunter, the more what my friend had shared took on merit. Now think back about your own path and the role those challenges played in your development as a hunter. Did you begin with small game like squirrel and rabbit, or maybe doves? I firmly believe that these small game lessons are an important factor in one’s ability to successfully move to the next level. And it’s not just about learning the skills, it’s about doing so on your own and experiencing the trial and error that firmly plants within us the knowledge needed to advance.”
I also had Brown as guest on my radio program, Glynn Harris Outdoors on Sports Talk 99.3 and in plugging the program on Face Book, I had several comments from those reading my post that agree with how to get youngsters interested in hunting.
Some comments included one who said “As a beginner I didn’t really learn to love it until taking game was not the main focus; the scent of trees, the earth and seeing birds and animals. Some of my favorite hunts were those when I never fired a shot.” Another suggested “Stop hunting while they’re still having fun.” Another said “Make sure there is action; something to shoot. Deer hunting can be boring for kids.”
In today’s world with a plethora of activities in which our kids have the opportunity to partake, learning to hunt or even wanting to sometimes take a back seat. If our desire is to see the sport of hunting we love continuing into the years ahead, it is imperative that we instill in our youngsters that same desire that we find so special.
In his post, Brown summed it up with an expression of just how important it is to do it the right way. “I’m afraid,” Brown concludes, “that by bypassing these critical steps in the development of a hunter, we are harming our ability to create individuals who will become lifetime hunters.”
