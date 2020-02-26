Area runners and health enthusiasts have their choice of three races in Franklin Parish that are scheduled in the upcoming weeks.
First race on tap is the annual Shamrock 5k Run/Walk March 14 on St. Patrick’s Day.
Soon following the Shamrock Run is the annual Catfish Classic slated for March 28.
A new race this year is the Baskin Community Color Run calendared for April 25.
The three races all benefit numerous area charities and gives participants a chance to mingle with area athletes and enjoy the beautiful scenery offered in Franklin Parish.
Shamrock 5K
The Winnsboro Rotary Club is sponsoring its third annual Shamrock 5K Run/Walk event, March 14 - St. Patrick’s Day.
This event will raise money for local community service projects and activities, educational scholarships, and many charitable organizations.
The race will start and finish in downtown Winnsboro, in front of the Old Post Office Museum. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the race begins at 8:00 a.m., rain or shine.
The fee is $25 for each runner/walker. Register online at cajuntiming.com or pick up registration forms at Franklin State Bank, Progressive Bank, or Farm Bureau. Those who register before March 1 are guaranteed a Winnsboro Rotary Club Shamrock 5K t-shirt.
Those who cannot participate in the race but still want to help can do so by becoming a sponsor.
Sponsorships help defray the costs of the event; any extra sponsorship dollars will go toward local community projects.
Sponsors include Rudy and Ann McIntyre, Sango Buick GMC, Franklin State Bank, WSB, Christy McManus & Craig Thomas-Farm Bureau Insurance, Progressive Bank, Basher Insurance; GeauxFit Physical Therapy & Fitness Center, Louisiana Land Bank, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Medical Center, Winnsboro Medical Clinic, Community Pharmacy, Citizen’s Progressive Bank, Winnsboro Sports, White Ford, Edward Jones-Scott Perkins, Caldwell Bank & Trust, Kiper Hardware & Lumber, First South PCA, Graham’s Auto Body The Brandon Kirk Sims Foundation, and KMAR.
The Winnsboro Rotary Club is a non-profit organization whose motto is Service Above Self. Its mission is service to others, promote integrity, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
For more information contact Christy McManus at (318) 435-9745 or Dianne Tims at (318) 435-3711.
Catfish Classic 5K
The annual Franklin Parish Catfish Classic 5K and 1K Fun Run will be held March 28.
The 1K Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Old Post Office Museum and Franklin Sun.
The 5k will be timed by McDuffie Timing with fried catfish and the normal post race fare being served afterwards.
Awards for the 5k will be given to the top 3 male and female, top masters male and female(40+) and top grand masters male and female(50+) and in the following age groups: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70+.
Door prize drawings for all race participants will be held during the awards ceremony.
To sign up for the run go to www.runsignup.com and search Catfish Classic 5k.
Baskin Color Run 5K
Baskin Community Committee Color Run is scheduled for April 25.
Race day registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Baskin Police Station located 1325 La Hwy 15.
Color stations will be situated along the route for runners or walkers who want to have the powder thrown at them. Those who do not want to participate in the powder throwing, may by-pass the stations. Strollers and racing chairs are welcome.
Race fee is $30, and organizers ask to make the checks out to Baskin Community Committee.
If participants register before April 10, they are guaranteed a shirt.
Race forms can be found at Baskin Community Committee’s Facebook page, Winnsboro Sports or Family Community Christian Academy. Organizers ask the forms be dropped off at Winnsboro Sports or FCCS.
First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded for males and females in all categories, First, second and third place plaques will be awarded for top overall male and female races.
Age categories are nine and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.
