By Joe Curtis
The Family Community Christian School Warrior baseball team had a strong showing in three contests last week.
The Warriors weekly record was 2-1 with a close loss to Delhi Charter School and two wins against Florien and Hicks. The two wins came during weekend action at the Hicks High School tourney.
Weather permitting, the Warriors traveled to Vidalia on March 3 and will play against the Dunham Tigers Thursday in an away game.
The road trip will end Friday when the Warriors will play the Darbonne Woods Timberwolves. The contest is set at Ouachita Parish High School.
Next scheduled home game is March 10 against the Choudrant Aggies beginning at 4 p.m.
DCS 6 - FCCS 5
A Delhi Charter School four-run third inning and two-run fourth inning was too much for the FCCS Warrior baseball team to overcome, Feb. 26.
The Gators slipped past the Warriors, 6-5 in a contest played in Delhi.
The Warriors worked hard and scored one in the second, two in the third and mounted a comeback in the fifth by scoring two additional points, but fell short by one point.
Mason Bordelon was first to score for the Warriors when he was walked in the second inning. He scored on a John Riley Graham double.
Ethan Cottingham would start the third inning by drawing a walk and later scoring for the Warrior’s second run. Alex McManus was the next to score with two outs in the third inning after Bordelon connected on a Gator pitch.
In the fifth inning, Cameron Weems was hit by a pitch and later scored. McManus would bring him home after slapping a double into left field.
Bordelon took the Warrior loss on the mound but not before he struck out four, walked four and allowed four hits in nearly three innings.
Bordelon faced 16 batters and threw 78 pitches while on the mound.
Trey Fife pitched in relief and went two 2/3 innings for FCCS. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two hits while facing 13 batters. Fife threw 30 pitches.
Raylee Thomas contributed an inning on the mound, garnering two strike outs, facing four batters and throwing 22 pitches.
The trio limited DHS to just seven hits in the contest.
Together, the Warriors collected six hits against the Gators.
McManus had a strong game at the plate, going three-for-four.
Fife, Thomas, and Graham each had a hit.
FCCS 8 - Florien 7
Weems scored on a McManus double in the bottom of the seventh as the Warriors beat Florien, 8-7, Feb. 29.
Florien scored two in the first and three in third to gain the upper hand early in the contest, but FCCS chipped away at the lead through the first three innings by scoring one in the first and second and three in the third inning.
The score was tied going into the sixth inning until FCCS put two points on the board, but Florien came storming back in the top of the seventh and scored two to tie before the Weems, McManus fireworks in the bottom of the inning.
Thomas got the win for the Warriors. Thomas pitched four innings, allowed two hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five Florien players.
Fife saw three innings of action on the mound. He allowed four hits, five runs, walked two and struck out four.
Thomas and Fife threw 42 pitches each.
The Warriors notched 10 hits while limiting Florien to six hits.
Three FCCS players had multiple hits in the game. Fife, Weems and Graham each had two hits, all singles.
McManus was the only Warrior with an extra-base hit.
Thomas, Ryker Rodgers and Cottingham each had a single.
FCCS 11 - Hicks 1
The Warriors made easy work with Hicks, beating them 11-1, Feb. 29.
FCCS upped the score during three solid offensive innings in the third, fourth and fifth. During the three-inning surge, the squad collected nine of their 11 points.
Bordelon collected the win on the mound for FCCS. Bordelon put in four innings of work, faced 18 batters. He walked two, struck out four and allowed four hits.
Cottingham was charged with cleanup duties on the mound. Cottingham pitched two innings, allowed one hit and struck out one Hicks player.
McManus had a solid offensive showing against Hicks. He had two singles and collected four RBIs.
Bordelon helped himself on the mound by having a strong showing at the plate. In the contest, he had a single and two RBIs.
Fife and Weems each had two hits for FCCS while Rodgers had a hit and RBI.
