The No. 4 Sterlington baseball team might not have had the marquee season Panther fans have grown accustomed to over the years, but after the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs, the Panthers are back in the quarterfinals with an opportunity to host a No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup.
The Panthers defeated No. 13 Jena, 13-3, in five innings in back-to-back contests to advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll host No. 5 West Feliciana.
“They’re a very good opponent and worthy of coming in here and taking care of business too,” Sterlington head coach Mark Sims said. “This is a good series. From what I can recall they’re a lot like us. They came in here in 2019 and were very inexperienced. We beat them in two games, but those kids are seniors now.”
In Friday’s 13-3 win, Easton Bruscato, Jack Mitchum, Dylan Downs, Max Risinger, Ram Foster and Cole Thompson each drove in runs during a nine-run fourth inning. Downs doubled and Bruscato tripled.
On the mound, four different pitchers took turns keeping Jena’s offense at bay. Thompson struck out three and did not allow any runs, hits or walks in 2.2 innings pitched.
“They jumped up on us in both games, but we didn’t panic,” Sims said.
In Saturday’s victory, Thompson and Bruscato led the Panthers at the plate with 3-for-4 performances and Foster doubled. The Panthers totaled 11 hits in the win.
Sterling Sims pitched all five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks.
“Pitching has been our biggest issue this year because we lost Luke Handy for the year,” Sims said. “He’s in a brace, so we’ve just had some inexperience on the mound all year and throwing strikes has become our biggest issue. Sterling has become our No. 1 guy this year and he didn’t walk anybody (Saturday). He threw strikes and we made every play behind him. We’re searching right now for that other guy because you’re not going to beat anybody by walking a bunch of people.”
Sterlington will begin its host series with a 5 p.m. clash Friday followed by games at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (if needed) Saturday. Tickets will cost $10 on both days.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
