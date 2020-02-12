Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to attend the Police Jury Association of Louisiana’s convention in Shreveport on Feb. 12-14.
More than 1,000 federal, state and local government officials will convene at the Shreveport Convention Center for the 96th Annual Convention of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana (PJAL).
Current PJAL President Glenn Benton of Bossier Parish will preside over the 96th Annual Convention.
The incoming PJAL President, Scotty Robinson of Ouachita Parish, will be sworn in during Friday’s Governor’s Luncheon. All other executive board members will also be sworn in during the luncheon.
Edwards is the featured speaker. Statewide elected officials and leaders will speak during the Committee Meetings where the topics of conversation will range from tourism, emergency preparedness, and the Legislature to criminal justice, highways and community development.
Jurors and commissioners will also focus on issues related to the oil and gas industry, coastal activities, retirement, health care costs and military services.
Scheduled guest speakers during the convention will include Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, USDA Rural Development State Director Roy Holleman, Director of GOHSEP James Waskom, and several department secretaries among others.
Parish Engineers, Administrators, Attorneys and ethics officials are also planning to discuss related issues.
There will also be an Ethics and Sexual Harassment training session for elected officials to partake in.
