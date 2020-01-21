Ouachita vs. West Monroe should feature two Top 10 clubs facing one another when the girls and boys teams meet at West Monroe High School Friday night.
Before the boys tip off, the girls will kick off the night with a 5:30 p.m. tip. The (17-3, 3-0) Lady Lions haven’t lost a district game since the 2017-18 season, while West Monroe enters this matchup with a 16-8 and 2-1 district record.
The Lady Rebels were a clutch basket away from riding into this week with an undefeated district record.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been so disappointed after a game,” said West Monroe head coach John Green about Friday’s 64-59 overtime loss to Pineville.
In the loss to Pineville, West Monroe had a four-point lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Pineville drained a corner 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining of regulation. West Monroe hit one free throw and Pineville had the final possession.
“It’s never the first shot that gets you,” Green said. “Everybody was just kind of standing around and watching to see if the shot goes in. They get a put-back with one second left to tie the game and send it to overtime. That took the wind out of our sails.”
West Monroe held an eight-point lead at the half and controlled most of the game, but Faith Robinson and Dezarae Stewart each had four fouls early into the fourth quarter and had to sit during Pineville’s comeback.
Green knows its vital to keep both of the Lady Rebels’ top scorers out of foul trouble Friday in their matchup against No. 3 Ouachita.
“The film showed us the small details of what it takes to win a game in district,” Green said. “We have to take it possession by possession.”
On the opposite side, Ouachita is entering the matchup with a ton of confidence. The Lady Lions have put a stamp on the district with their defense.
“We have really been concentrating on defense and rebounding the ball,” Ouachita head coach Amber Obaze-Ford said.
Obaze-Ford said the Lady Lions didn’t press Ruston in a 44-20 victory last week. Instead, Ouachita generated a lot of pressure with its halfcourt defense.
Heading into the West Monroe matchup, Obaze-Ford is hopeful senior forward Victoria Rencher will return from her knee injury and make an impact in the post. While Rencher has missed time, senior forward Lafaedria Green has anchored the Lady Lions in the post.
“Justice Grayson has given us some length down there, but we’re hopeful Victoria will be back this week,” Obaze-Ford said.
The Lady Lions maintained their status as the No. 3 team according to Louisiana Sportsline, while West Monroe rose to No. 9 in the latest rankings released.
