The magic had to run out some time.
It's a shame it had to end in the Super Regionals against Tennessee.
It’s almost cruel the way it did in Knoxville after Paul Mainieri was so critical of Tennessee’s fanbase earlier in the year. Tennessee fans held a grudge and bickered with LSU fans all throughout last week. And after getting the clean Super Regional sweep this past weekend, Volunteer fans couldn't let it go.
As Tennessee's PA announcer congratulated Mainieri on a career that featured more than 1,500 wins and a national title — placing him in a club of only six coaches to ever accomplish that feat in college baseball — Tennessee fans booed.
Again, shame it had to end in Tennessee.
But really, that was just the tip of the iceberg. LSU’s best pitcher over the last three years (Landon Marceaux) simply didn’t have his best stuff and Javen Coleman and Garrett Edwards, who each came off of brilliant performances in the NCAA Regionals one weekend prior, struggled to replicate that success out of the pen. And quite frankly, Tennessee was just better.
But timing isn’t always perfect. Anyone who watched the tears fill Mainieri's eyes in the ninth inning understood he was thinking about the last time he'd ever put on that uniform. No one's ever truly ready for that moment.
His comments after the game talked about that, and of course, he told reporters that he was also thinking about his father, Demie Mainieri, who died in 2019 but not before helping craft this desire that would dominate the 62-year-old LSU head coach's life since he was old enough to play little league.
"I was thinking about my father," Mainieri said. "Talking to him.... I miss him. I miss talking to him."
For a second there, I thought Mainieri had one last run in him. When Brody Drost hit a two-run homer in the seventh, trimming the deficit to five runs, I had flashbacks to #RallyPossums and #RallyBees. Unbelievable comebacks, like those against Arkansas in 2016 (LSU trailed 9-4 before the possum rallied those Tigers to victory) and Tennessee in 2018 (LSU trailed 7-3 in the ninth before coming back to win), are what made LSU fans pause and ask themselves, "Wait, are they going to do it again?"
But there was no comeback this time. And just like that the magic was gone.
Being the LSU head baseball coach is a thankless job. Coaches understand that when they sign up and try to live up to the unrealistic expectations Skip Bertman set all those years ago.
But Mainieri's job wasn't unappreciated by those who love the game. Hopefully in time the entire fan base can show Mainieri just how thankful they are for the run he had in gold.
