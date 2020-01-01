Dale Barry fished out some raw chicken leg quarters from a bowl and placed the meat a few inches away from an injured owl inside the shed at Barry’s home in Monroe.
The owl clapped its beak, a warning that Barry should stay away.
“I like to keep them wild,” said Barry, as he walked away to feed another owl. “I don’t like to be around them anymore than I have to because I don’t want them getting used to human interaction. It’s bad enough that I have to feed them, but I don’t want them learning that people are a food source because that’s the death sentence for them.”
Barry, 58, is a master falconer and a migratory bird rehabilitator. Now retired, he has trapped and trained many hawks throughout his 25 years in falconry, but his latest achievement was becoming the first person on record to trap a peregrine falcon in Louisiana.
“I am so proud. When he told me, it floored me,” said Donna Robinson, Barry’s sister. “I couldn’t believe it. He told us he would wake up and spend hours a day trying to catch one. I’m glad he succeeded.”
Barry discovered falconry after watching one of his friends and their father participate in the sport.
“I was intrigued,” Barry said.
He became an apprentice falconer in 1994.
“I’ve always been a sportsman. I’ve always liked hunting and being outside, and I like animals and have always been a dog nut,” Barry said.
After the two seasons required to move ranks, Barry became a general falconer in 1996 and then a master falconer in 2001. There are 78 certified falconers in Louisiana.
Barry worked in telecommunications for 31 years and retired in 2015.
“Thirty one years in corporate America. That is enough, believe me,” Barry said.
Barry now spends his days training his red-tailed hawk named Delhi and rehabilitating injured birds of prey. He is currently rehabilitating three owls and one red-tailed hawk. Barry rehabilitates birds that are injured by nature or human interaction such as being hit by a vehicle or poisoned. He takes care of them until they are healthy enough to be released back into the wild.
“He’s so patient with these birds and kind and caring,” Robinson said. “It takes a special person to even be willing to do that and spend all that time.”
Barry trapped a peregrine falcon in Morehouse Parish in October 2019.
“I take pride in that,” Barry said.
There are three subspecies of the peregrine falcon found in North America. The three subspecies are the tundrius, anatum and pealei. Barry caught a male tundrius and named him Arctic Boy.
The peregrine falcon was added to the federal endangered species list in 1970 because of the pesticide DDT, which caused the birds to produce infertile or thin shelled eggs. DDT was banned in 1972 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the peregrine falcon was taken off the endangered species list in 1999.
“He was hatched this summer. Late summer. August Probably,” Barry said. “Probably somewhere in the Canadian Arctic more likely because he came down through the Mississippi Pathway on his migration passage south, and I caught him in Morehouse Parish on Oct. 8.”
Catching a peregrine falcon was not an easy task. The Mississippi Flyway Council, associated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, determines the amount of permits for the trapping of peregrine falcons. Louisiana was issued only one permit in 2019, which meant there would be a random drawing of licensed falconers who applied for the one permit.
“I was the only one who applied,” Barry said. “There are approximately 50 licensed falconers that were eligible to apply for the one permit, and I was the only one who actually applied.”
This was Barry’s second time to apply for the one permit to trap a peregrine falcon issued to Louisiana. He applied in 2014, won and even saw a peregrine falcon for the first time, but was not successful at trapping one.
“There were four or five of us who applied for it then, and I drew it,” Barry said. “I had a grasp of what I needed to do, but I had no experience whatsoever.”
Barry learned from his mistakes, though. In 2019, he began preparing for the task weeks in advance by seeking out mentors who had experience in catching the species. He found one falconer in Arkansas who was willing to share their knowledge, and the two communicated through text and phone calls.
Barry also decided to use a different trapping method this time, which involved a bownet with a live-pigeon lure.
Barry only had 30 days to trap a bird he’s only seen once in his life. His season was from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20.
A peregrine falcon’s migration route follows its food source, which are migrating shorebirds. So Barry knew that his best chance at catching a peregrine falcon would be near water.
“I went and scoured the country,” Barry said.
Barry learned of a West Monroe man who owned 40 acres of land in Morehouse Parish that was intentionally flooded for duck hunting.
“I called him up on the phone. I told him who I was. I told him what I was after,” Barry said.
Once the land owner knew Barry’s trapping would not interfere with his duck hunting, he gave Barry permission to use his land.
“I sat in a pop up ground blind in Morehouse Parish through the first 10 days of October,” Barry said. “In other words, it wasn’t easy.”
Barry’s blind was some 30 yards from the trap, which was located on a strip of land between two bases of water. He operated the trap by pulling a continuous string that ran from his blind to a 10-foot pole that connected a pigeon in a harness.
Barry would pull the string to move the pigeon to the top of the pole where it would flutter and back down in front of the bownet trap.
“I would go out mid-morning,” Barry said. “I was told that in Arkansas, the falcons that had been trapped there all were caught between 10 and 2.”
During the morning on the 10th day, a peregrine falcon landed in Barry’s trap, but he was unaware of it.
“I didn’t see him come down. I was sitting there playing solitaire on my pad,” Barry said. “I look up and look down there, and there he is. He’s grabbing my pigeon. He’s on the ground. He’s got the pigeon. He’s holding on, and I have to pull the line to pull the pigeon back to the net.”
Barry turned on the remote control and pressed a button. The falcon was in the net.
“I was about to have a coronary. I’ve been sitting out there for days and days. It’s 95 degrees,” Barry said. “I jumped out of that ground blind and ran over there.”
He proceeded to capture the falcon, grab his essentials and quickly drive home to properly put the falcon up.
“Believe it or not, he ate the next day off my glove,” Barry said.
Training has been going well with Arctic Boy, but Barry has been taking the training process slower than usual because he cherishes Arctic Boy.
“I’ve trained a lot of hawks, but this is my first peregrine falcon. This is a bird that money cannot buy. You cannot buy that bird from anywhere, so essentially it’s priceless to me.”
Barry plans to train Arctic Boy, hunt with him and eventually release him into the wild in the future.
“They say more than 70 percent first year hawks, owls and eagles will perish and not make it through their first year,” Barry said. “So in essence, the birds that falconers actually take from the wild are given a much better chance of survival than they would on their own.”
“Many falconers will catch a bird at the beginning of the hunting season, train it, hunt it and release it at the end of hunting season.”
