Baskin Community Committee is hosting a movie night, June 4 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
The event will be held at the Baskin School field next to the fire station.
Participants will be able to pull in with their cars or bring a chair or blanket to watch a movie on a large screen. Concessions will be sold and served by ladies in poodle skirts like “old times.”
“Grease” will be showing on the big screen. Also, a disc jockey will be present playing “oldies but goodies” and classic cars will be parked on the lot.
Entry fee is $5 per person and proceeds go to needy local families during the holidays. The Committee helped over 30 children last year in Franklin Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.