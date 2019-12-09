Thirteen different players contributed to the scoring line as Sterlington defeated Family Community Christian 61-21 Monday night.
Mike Givens scored all nine of his points, including a 3-pointer, in the first quarter as the host Panthers raced to a 25-0 first quarter lead.
Sterlington led 45-5 at halftime and 47-14 at the end of three.
All 18 players to dress out saw action as the Panthers improved to 8-0. Givens was accompanied in the scoring by Hahn Bridges, Cody Goodman, Chance Carter, Fred Hymes and Parker Bartmass with six each, Chase Mitchell with five, L’Davion Hicks and Jayden LaCour with four, Cooper Smith with three, and Bryce Holton, Ashton Stallings and Jakobe LaCour with two.
For the Warriors (0-14), Warner Poland led all scorers with 12 points, Kaden Murray had six and Jon Williams three.
Sterlington faces Claiborne Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in West Monroe.
_____________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
FCCS …….. 0 .. 5 9 .. 7—21
Sterlington 25 20 2 14—61
FAMILY COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN (0-14) — Warner Poland 12, Kaden Murray 6, Jon Williams 3.
STERLINGTON (8-0) — Mike Givens 9, Hahn Bridges 6, Cody Goodman 6, Chance Carter 6, Fred Hymes 6, Parker Bartmass 6, Chase Mitchell 5, L’Davion Hicks 4, Jayden LaCour 4, Cooper Smith 3, Bryce Holton 2, Ashton Stallings 2, Jakobe LaCour 2.
Three-point goals — FCCS 3 (Murray 2, Williams 1), Sterlington 5 (Bartmass 2, Givens 1, Smith 1, Mitchell 1). Total fouls — FCCS 5, Sterlington 15. Free throw shooting — FCCS 8-11, Sterlington 0-4. Fouled out — Zack Gooden (SHS). Technicals — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.