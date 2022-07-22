Qualifying for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary election ended last week.
At the parish level, voters will decide on State Senator, State Representative for the 5th Congressional District and Ouachita Parish School Board members.
At the local level, voters will decide on Monroe School Board members, Mayor of Sterlington and Sterlington Board of Aldermen.
State Senator John Kennedy is up for re-election and 12 other candidates qualified to challenge him for the seat, including Beryl A. Billiot, Gary Chambers Jr., Devin Lance Graham, Xan John, W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, Bradley McMorris, MV “Vinny” Mendoza, Luke Mixon, Salvador P. Rodriguez, Aaron C. Sigler, Syrita Steib and Thomas Wenn.
State Representative for the 5th Congressional District, Julia Letlow, qualified to run for re-election. Four more candidates qualified to campaign for the congressional seat, including Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Allen Guillory, Walter Earl Huff and Hunter Pullen.
Judges Marcus L. Hunter and Danny Ellender are both running uncontested for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.
For the Ouachita Parish School Board, President Jerry Hicks and District E member Harold McCoy are running uncontested. Candidates who qualified for other districts include Tommy Comeaux and Karla Bendily, District A; Shere May and Aaron Hoyle, District B; Michael Batey and Samantha Fowler, District C; Dabo Graves and Thomas Ngar, District F; David Bryant, Reginald Fontana II and Greg Manley, District G.
For the City of Monroe School Board, running uncontested are Jennifer Haneline, District 2; William E. “Bill” Willson, District 3; Betty Ward-Cooper, District 5; Brandon “BJ” Johnson, District 6. Candidates who qualified for other districts include Michael Sampognaro and Rick Saulsberry, District 1; Daryll Berry and Deborah Smith, District 4; Sharon Neal-Greer and Brenda Shelling, District 7.
In Sterlington, current mayor Caesar Velasquez qualified to run for re-election. Lucia “Lucy” Holtzclaw and Matt Talbert also qualified to campaign.
Barry Bonner is running uncontested for Sterlington Chief of Police.
For the Sterlington Board of Aldermen, Billy Clarkson, Erica Gross, Charles Hodnett and Zack Howse qualified to campaign.
