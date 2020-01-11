Neville’s Andrew Cagle was named the Class 4A Defensive MVP.
Cagle was selected as The Ouachita Citizen’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Neville’s Deworange Brown was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman.
The Tigers‘ Will Campbell (OL), Andrew Brister (QB), Derryck Dorsey (WR) and Tikey Reese (DL) were honorable mentions.
