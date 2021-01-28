Monroe Police HEAT team officers received information that wanted suspect Jaylon Monk was at Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe on Jan. 26.
Monk was wanted for home invasion and several other domestic related charges. HEAT officers were able to locate and take Monk in custody without further incident.
While on scene, officers heard several volleys of gunshots coming from Bunch Circle, just a block away. Officers were close enough to see the flash coming from what appeared to be a high powered rifle. Some 30 rounds were fired.
HEAT officers proceeded to the area and were able to take one 15-year-old male juvenile In custody. An AK-47 style rifle and a Glock 10mm handgun were recovered at the scene. The shooting incident appeared to over an argument related to a prior homicide.
