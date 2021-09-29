17-year-old dies in shooting Sep 29, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old who died after a shooting on Jackson Street in Monroe last week.Officers responded to 3608 Jackson St. just before midnight on Sept. 25. Officers located a 17-year-old victim shot at least twice. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Monroe where he died from his wounds. During the investigation, a 15-year-old male was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. The weapon believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and booked at Green Oaks Detention Center for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. 