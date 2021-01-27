An investigation into drug activity in the Winnsboro Road area of Monroe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT resulted in the arrest of Patrick Ray of Monroe on drug charges.
SCAT deputies conducted a traffic stop of Ray on Jan. 21, resulting in the seizure of one pound of marijuana and four hydrocodone tablets.
A search warrant of his residence in Swartz led to the seizure of another 3.5 lbs. of marijuana.
Ray was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges of one count of distribution with intent to manufacture narcotics, one count of possession of controlled dangerous substance and traffic charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.