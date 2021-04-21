The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently reversed part of a local judge’s ruling in a lawsuit against three Bastrop men for battering a local resident when he drove by the defendants’ place of business to investigate complaints of animal cruelty.
Contrary to a previous judgment by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Johnson, the appeal court ruled that Gregory Stanley, Mitchell Stanley and Mitchell Stanley’s son, Michael, could be found liable, in solido or for the whole, for injuries and damages sustained by Andrew Payne during the alleged incident.
The Stanley brothers operated Stanley Brothers Livestock Inc. and Stanley Brothers Farm in Bastrop, a business known in the local community as the “Bastrop Kill Pen.”
“(The Bastrop Kill Pen) offered select rescue horses for individual sale at its facility,” stated the Second Circuit’s March 3 ruling. “However, the primary business of the enterprise was the purchase and sale of rescue horses to export to Mexico for slaughter, processing, and human consumption.”
The Bastrop Kill Pen drew national media attention in 2016 and was under investigation for alleged animal cruelty. Payne, who was 65 at the time, was known as an advocate for humane treatment of rescue horses and went to the Bastrop Kill Pen to investigate rumors that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was probing activities at the Stanley brothers’ business.
Payne arrived at the business, turned around on the dead-end road and tried to leave. At that time, Mitchell Stanley allegedly yelled at Payne and ordered him to stop and accused Payne of theft and trespassing. Gregory Stanley reached into Payne’s truck and grabbed him and held him while Mitchell Stanley continued to confront him, according to court documents.
“The plaintiff testified that he managed to escape Gregory’s hold,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “However, Michael threw a wooden board into the vehicle and struck the plaintiff in the face.” Payne reported the incident to the Bastrop Police Department and received medical treatment at a local hospital for a broken nose and cuts to his face. Payne’s nasal fracture required reconstructive surgery, and he claimed he lost his sense of smell. Michael Stanley was charged with aggravated battery, and Gregory Stanley was charged with simple battery.
At trial, Michael Stanley claimed he threw the wooden board at Payne’s truck, not intending to strike Payne himself.
Johnson, the judge at trial, ultimately ruled that only Michael could be found liable for the battery against Payne because there was no agreement or conspiracy with the other defendants.
“With regard to the separate battery committed by Gregory (reaching into the passenger window and grabbing the plaintiff), the trial court (Johnson) concluded that the evidence established that Gregory committed the battery,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “However, the court (Johnson) found that Gregory was not liable for damages because the plaintiff failed to prove that he suffered any damages as a result of that separate battery.”
The Second Circuit disagreed. “After a thorough examination of this record, we find the evidence in the record is sufficient to establish the elements of a conspiracy,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
“Although there is no direct evidence that the defendants ‘pre-devised’ a plan to attack the plaintiff, the defendants’ actions showed that they acted in concert, assisting one another during the attack.”
Retired Judge Joe Bleich, serving as pro tempore, penned the March 3 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit judges Shonda Stone and Jeff Thompson.
“The attack, which resulted in the plaintiff’s injuries, did not begin when Michael threw the board at the plaintiff,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “It began when Mitchell observed (Payne’s) ‘white truck’ and began running toward it with Michael and Gregory in tow.”
Under that finding, the Second Circuit found that Johnson erred by finding that the defendants were not liable, in solido or for the whole, for the plaintiff’s injuries. The appeal court reversed Johnson’s rendering and found each defendant liable for the whole of damages incurred by Payne.
The case was remanded to Johnson’s court to assign fault to the defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.