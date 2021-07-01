The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently upheld a two-year prison sentence for a Union Parish man convicted of firing a gun near his ex-girlfriend’s home.
The appeal court ruled, however, that Ladarious Brown could not be held in prison for another two and a half years for attempted aggravated flight from an officer because the charge was not a crime in Louisiana, contrary to the jury’s verdict.
Brown was convicted during a jury trial in October 2019 for the attempted aggravated flight charge and one count of illegal use of weapons. In December 2019, Third Judicial District Court Judge Jeffery Robinson sentenced Brown to two sentences, of two years and two-and-a-half years, to be run consecutively.
The Second Circuit upheld Brown’s challenge of the two-and-a-half year sentence for attempted aggravated flight from an officer.
“Under the Louisiana Supreme Court reasoning in Mayeux, attempted aggravated flight from an officer is a non-crime, and the trial court’s verdict of guilty of attempted aggravated flight from an officer is therefore invalid,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “We therefore vacate Brown’s conviction and sentence imposed for attempted aggravated flight from an officer and remand the matter to the trial court for retrial or other proceedings, if any, which it may deem appropriate.”
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Thompson penned the June 23 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Milton Moore, of Monroe, and Jeff Cox.
Brown’s conviction for illegal use of weapons stemmed from a March 2018 incident when he was at the home of his ex-girlfriend, who also is the mother of his then-two-year-old daughter. Brown and his ex-girlfriend argued with each other, leading to the victim’s demand that Brown leave the home. During the day, court testimony indicated Brown had shown off a handgun he had recently bought.
After Brown left the home, the victim said she heard several gunshots near her home and believed Brown was responsible, so she called the authorities to investigate.
Police found 12 spent shell casings in the middle of the street about 150 yards away from his ex-girlfriend’s home as well as a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun on the dashboard of Brown’s vehicle. There were two unspent .40 caliber bullets next to the gun, and the clip for Brown’s gun could hold 14 bullets.
During questioning, Brown said he stopped at a stop sign and shot it. Brown admitted he shot his gun in a “bad vicinity” because he was excited to shoot his new gun.
The Second Circuit found the two-year sentence imposed for illegal use of weapons was not excessive.
“The trial court, presented with testimony that Brown, jubilant with a new firearm purchase, negligently discharged that weapon 12 times at a stop sign, with an apartment complex as a backdrop, with no apparent concern for where those bullets may find their course back to the ground,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “The risk of harm was great, and it was easily foreseeable that Brown’s actions may result in great bodily harm and even death to those in the immediate vicinity. That risk was repeated with each successive shot fired by Brown.
“The sentencing judge is permitted to take into consideration the number of dangerous and negligent actions, pulling the trigger 12 distinct times, and launching 12 projectiles toward the residences and vehicles where others most certainly could expect to be located, when sentencing Brown. The dangers and risks multiplied with each shot fired. Although Brown may be considered a first-time offender, he is a twelve-time actor in creating havoc and danger to others with each shot.”
