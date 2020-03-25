The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently upheld a 25-year sentence for a man convicted of robbing a woman at gunpoint when she tried to withdraw funds from an automated teller machine in West Monroe in 2014.
After trial, Carmen C. Brown was found guilty of robbing Karen Palmertree at gunpoint while she was at a bank ATM on Thomas Road in West Monroe. Brown took $100 from her before she drove away.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Stephens Winters imposed 25 years at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. Prior to sentence, Winters noted that Brown had two prior felony convictions and had committed a crime of violence against a “vulnerable older female” without provocation.
In his appeal, Brown argued his 25-year sentence was unconstitutionally harsh and excessive because he was only 20-years-old when the crime occurred, that he had a five-year-old child, he had expressed remorse, among other reasons.
In its opinion, the Second Circuit found that Winters’ ruling was not excessive because Brown had a significant criminal record and was granted leniency from Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office.
“Additionally, this robbery was committed with the use of a dangerous weapon, and the defendant’s actions caused substantial danger to the victim,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “As noted above, the defendant’s sentence exposure for armed robbery was 10-99 years. In light of the dangers the defendant created by his offense and his extensive criminal history, the 25-year sentence imposed is not so grossly disproportionate to the severity of the crime that it shocks the sense of justice, nor does this sentence appear to be the needless infliction of pain and suffering.”
Chief Judge Felicia Williams wrote the March 4 court opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit judges Frances Pitman and Jeff Thompson.
At trial, the jury listened to a recorded jailhouse telephone call in which Brown said he had “hit a lick” by grabbing $100 out of a woman’s hand.
In his testimony at trial, Brown claimed he had not robbed the woman in spite of video surveillance footage depicting the incident. Brown claimed the victim had bought pain pills from him on credit and owed him $1,200. He did not try to intimidate her, he was simply angry she had not paid him, he claimed.
In rebuttal, the victim said she had never bought drugs from him, seen, met or spoken with Brown before in her life. West Monroe Police Det. Tommy Jones also testified that his investigation had not revealed any prior connection between Brown and the victim. According to Jones, the first time he heard anything about an alleged drug debt was during Brown’s testimony.
