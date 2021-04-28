Detectives with the Monroe Police Department arrested a suspect in the Feb. 26 homicide of Reginald Copning last week.
Detectives were able to establish Teddrick Jones as the suspect in the shooting and obtained warrants for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on April 20, detectives received information that Jones was staying at 5200 Desiard #140, The Economy Inn. Officers responded to the hotel and located Jones in the room. He was taken into custody without incident and later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
Jones has several prior arrests and convictions including simple burglary, escape, possession of Schedule II drug, resisting by force, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
