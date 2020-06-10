Monroe police have made a handful of arrests stemming from an incident at Parkview Apartments last weekend where people threw bricks at police, fired shots in the air, cheered and chanted, “F*** the police.”
Monroe’s Interim Police Chief Reginald “Reggie” Brown last week said the department had obtained arrest warrants for nine people connected with the event. As of June 4, three individuals had been arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons: Lawrence Jones, T.J. Lynch, and Patrick Smith.
City officials responded to the incident in news conferences last week after a video surfaced on Facebook. Bobby Patrick published the video to Facebook on Sunday, May 31, at 11:45 p.m. In the video, many people can be heard screaming at the police units, “Get your a** up out of here” or “Get your b**** a** out of here, b****.”
Several people throw objects at the police units and cheer as the crowd joins together in chanting “F*** the police. F*** the police. F*** the police,” the video shows. The chanting culminates with several gunshots being fired.
During a June 2 news conference, Brown and Mayor Jamie Mayo denounced any acts of violence against police. Brown and Mayo also defended the motivation of people participating in the riot at Parkview as connected to other protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, who was shown in videos to have died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck despite the man’s pleas for help and air. The protests have included gatherings signaling solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement while other protests have devolved into riots and looting.
“I also want to appreciate the communities and their behavior,” Mayo said. “Unfortunately, we have some challenges. We had a challenge that occurred last night I believe, and we’re just not going to stand for any type of violence that could occur in our community. I can assure you that as mayor of the city of Monroe we will address those who think they can do that.”
Mayo pledged to form a citizens’ panel for racial equality to work with his administration in response to local and national events.
In his remarks on the matter, Brown expressed his sympathy for people in the community interested in protesting injustice and inequality, though he said the department would not tolerate violence.
“Those violent actions and destructive attitudes, as the mayor said, cannot be tolerated and will not be tolerated,” Brown said. “We did respond to Parkview apartments late last night in which our department was targeted. Bricks were thrown. Shots were fired as a our officers arrived. It was influenced by the death of George Floyd. We’re experiencing these types of actions from people who do not want to protest in a peaceful fashion, who want to use violence against law enforcement, and that’s just not acceptable.”
