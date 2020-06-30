Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Bastrop man on several charges including aggravated flight from an officer on Saturday after authorities learned of a vehicle pursuit that began in West Monroe.
The suspect – Zachary S. Westbrook, 28, of 10566 Crescent Drive, Bastrop – fled from West Monroe police, Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies and State Police on Interstate 20.
At times, Westbrook's vehicle reached speeds of 80 mph and swerved from lane to lane, according to the June 28 arrest report.
Spike strips were deployed to stop Westbrook's vehicle, and the spike strips deflated the suspect's right front tire. At I-20 mile marker 123, Westbrook swerved toward a stopped officer's unit and struck the unit in the back.
Another set of spike strips were deployed on I-20 in Richland Parish where Westbrook was taken into custody.
Officers detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage on Westbrook's person.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center where he kicked the Intoxilyzer machine and crushed the screen on the signature pad.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer by a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery on a police officer, driving while intoxicated (second offense), no seat belt, driving under suspension, open container, and simple criminal damage to property.
