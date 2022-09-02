Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Benton man last week after he allegedly threatened a woman who had the him admitted to a hospital.
Benton man accused of threatening to kill woman
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Monroe drops "sloppy" jamboree affair with Ruston
- OPSO arrests Monroe man at wedding
- Mistakes pile up for West Ouachita in jamboree
- Threats fly in firefighter, Police Jury spat
- MARTIN: West Monroe vs. Sterlington headlines Top 5 Games in Ouachita Parish
- Ouachita rides front seven to victory against Oak Grove
- Vidalia native rides ‘Long Black Train’
- Sterlington, OCS, Neville garner Top 3 votes in first LSWA poll
- OCS hangs on to edge Jena in Bayou Jamb
- Franklin Parish feasts on turnovers in victory over J-Hodge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Despite beating Holy Savior Menard, 35-10, a season ago, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robin… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Rummel’s explosive offensive plays prevented Ouachita from starting 1-0 on the season in Thu… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Benton man last week after he allegedly threat… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After months of #Lance2LSU hashtags, Neville offensive tackle Zalance Heard pleased in-state… Read more
A team of five Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 415th Military Intelligence Batt… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested two Monroe men last week on drug charges, one of whom was wanted for … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested West Monroe man last week after he allegedly jum… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
NOVA, an employment agency based in Monroe, reached the 2,000 mark for number of people serv… Read more
The Ouachita Council on Aging will host “Art on the Bayou” from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29,… Read more
The West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is expected to begin this month. Performances… Read more
The Downtown Arts Alliance held a community discussion for local artists earlier this week. … Read more
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
I’m sorry to say that President Biden does not pay much attention to me. I wrote in my weekl… Read more
THE NORTHEAST Louisiana Chamber Summit was held last week at Louisiana Delta Community Colle… Read more
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read more
West Monroe police earlier this week arrested a 14-year-old who allegedly ran from a stolen … Read more
Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Summer Quarter Presiden… Read more
The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum plans to encourage children’s… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.