Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Bossier City man on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass last Saturday after authorities received a complaint from St. Francis Medical Center.
The deputy was working a security detail at the hospital when he heard of Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 36, of 3211 Parkland Drive, Bossier City, claiming he would harm himself.
When the deputy made contact with Johnson, he observed Johnson to become distraught and scream and curse in front of other people in the waiting room area.
Johnson refused to leave when asked.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
