Monroe police are investigating a shooting that happened Dec. 19 around 10 p.m. outside the front entrance of Parkview Apartments.
Three officers were working an off-duty detail at Parkview Apartments. While standing by their vehicles, which were parked off of the property, the officers heard a shot and heard a bullet fly overhead.
They immediately began investigating the shots fired and during the course of that investigation, they heard a second shot. They also heard that bullet fly overhead.
The officers called for back-up and a full investigation was launched with officers knocking on doors and interviewing potential witnesses.
At the time, several suspects were questioned by police. A pair of shell casings were found; officers are working to determine where they came from, according to Sgt. Michael Fendall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.