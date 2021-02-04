Monroe police arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received a request for assistance from a local motel where the suspect was reportedly carrying a gun.
At the motel, police detained Shawn Michael McDaniel, 30, of 2757 Hwy 151 South, Calhoun. According to motel security, the security officer approached a car playing loud music in the motel’s parking lot and identified himself as motel security.
According to the Jan. 31 arrest report, McDaniel exited the car while holding a gun to his waist and told the motel security officer, “I don’t give a f***.”
The motel security officer claimed McDaniel threatened to shoot him.
Officers found a loaded gun which McDaniel claimed ownership of. Officers also found some marijuana in McDaniel’s automobile.
During questioning, McDaniel said the marijuana belonged to him.
“McDaniel told officers he thought he was being robbed and that’s why he pulled the firearm on (the motel security officer),” stated the arrest report.
McDaniel was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.