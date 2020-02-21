Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of possessing a gun by a person convicted of a felony last week after authorities met the suspect during a trespassing complaint.
During the deputies' investigation, they observed an AR-15-style firearm in the back of a GMC Yukon. The automobile belonged to Michael Ryan Boyer, 38, of 101 Lynn St., West Monroe.
Later, deputies observed the rifle to be missing from Boyer's automobile.
When asked about the rifle, Boyer denied knowledge of it.
A witness told deputies she knew the rifle was not stolen because Boyer had bought it from an acquaintance.
Boyer later told deputies he had not had the opportunity to look down the scope yet.
“Despite denying any knowledge of the weapon, when pressed further, arrestee was able to show deputies where the rifle was located inside of a bedroom closet,” stated the Feb. 13 arrest report.
Boyer was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
