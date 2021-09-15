Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after the suspect's son-in-law reported being shot with a BB gun.
The victim said he argued with Eddie Lee Gorum Jr., 63, of 166 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, about each of their dogs. After the argument, Gorum took a BB gun, took aim and fired it in his stomach, the victim said.
During questioning, Gorum denied trying to harm the victim.
“Arrestee told deputies he was attempting to shoot the victim's dogs, but due to poor eyesight he was unsure of his target,” stated the Sept. 7 arrest report.
Gorum was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
