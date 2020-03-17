Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a call to check on the welfare of a 10-year-old possibly beaten by his father.
The child told deputies that he had stopped up the toilet and told his father, Randall Bruce Adkins, 40, of 1100 Hwy 80 East, Calhoun, who struck him with a closed fist in the chest then slapped his face with an open palm.
The child said he fell to his knees and ran to his room and cried. Deputies observed markings on the child consistent with his testimony.
During questioning, Adkins changed his story several times about the type of contact he had with his son. Adkins said he could have slapped his son in the face but did not remember.
He said he pushed the child in the chest.
“Randall B. stated he has been drinking alcohol tonight and was very stressed with everyday life,” stated the March 15 arrest report. “He stated he sent a text message to his ex-wife that stated he beat the kid up and didn't want the kid again. Randall B. stated the kid was not being unruly or disruptive and stated he made a big mistake.”
Deputies detected the smell of alcohol on Adkins.
Adkins was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
