Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on several charges including criminal trespass and obscenity last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint from Cheniere Drew Road in West Monroe.
Deputies found Nathan Jeremy Urquiza, 30, of 2984 Hwy 80, Calhoun, on the complainant's front porch and damaging the complainant's glass vase. The complainant reported Urquiza arrived while wearing no clothes and that she could see his genitals while he struck the front door.
Deputies observed Urquiza leaving the front porch area and approach deputies carrying two bottles of spray paint. Urquiza ignored commands to drop the spray paint cans and get on the ground. Deputies used tasers to subdue Urquiza.
Urquiza provided false identification but was ultimately booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
