Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on several charges including disturbing the peace through language last week after authorities received a complaint about a disorderly person at a local store.
A store cashier informed the deputy that Aaron C. Thomas, 52, of Calhoun, was stealing food, opening packages, eating the contents and yelling “COVID.”
“While (the deputy) was talking to the complainant, (he) observed the (suspect) eating chips at the table and yelling 'COVID,'” stated the Aug. 4 arrest report. “The subject said 'COVID' numerous times prior to my contact with him.”
The deputy made contact with Thomas, who refused to identify himself, according to the arrest report.
“The subject refused to get in the vehicle, turned to (another deputy) and myself and 'I'll spit on you white boy, COVID,'” stated the arrest report.
The deputies placed a spit hood on Thomas during transport.
“During the transport, the subject repeatedly stated 'COVID' and 'You ready to fight white boy,'” stated the arrest report.
Thomas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of terrorizing, two counts of simple assault on a police officer, theft, and disturbing the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.