Calhoun man acused of stealing tools Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Oct 28, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities learned of the theft of tools valued at $1,100.The victim said the tools were taken from his metal storage container.During questioning, Mitchell Lee West, 36, of 2815 Hwy 15, Calhoun, denied all allegations and gave deputies permission to search his vehicle. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies found the tools described as missing by the victim.He admitted to taking some of the items and placing them in his vehicle.West was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Calhoun Mitchell Lee West Theft Law Criminal Law Crime Victim Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationSterlington police arrest Monroe man for domestic abuse, disturbing peaceOPSO arrests Rayville man for exposing himself to other driversMonroe man sentenced to 20 years for manslaughterSTREAK BREAKER: Ouachita stuns West Monroe in double overtimeMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man on heroin, fentanyl chargesWest Monroe man dies in Hwy 80 crashSheriff fires Mackel after charges filedMPD arrests homeless man for resisting, threatening officerSearch ongoing for Catahoula woman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Lawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1) READ MORE Calhoun man acused of stealing tools Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of felony theft last … Read more Like Mayo, Ellis pitches event complex By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis unveiled a plan on Tuesday to build a new downtown attraction feat… Read more Redistricting: Plan aired for two minority districts By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com When state lawmakers consider redrawing the boundaries of the state’s six congressional dist… Read more Early voting begins Saturday; House race candidates sound off By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election begins Saturday, offering voters an advance op… Read more Wall Williams Road to get $2.9-million overhaul By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish officials learned last week the state awarded a $2.9-million bid to a local … Read more New cultural district established in southern Monroe Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis recently announced the creation of a new Cultural District in the … Read more West Monroe man dies in Hwy 80 crash Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 80, near … Read more Police investigate theft, shooting Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred in North Monroe last week after a s… Read more Library uses grant to offer walking tour for local cemetery Located on a gentle slope of X acres off Arkansas Road in West Monroe lay the final resting … Read more Appeal court affirms 10-year sentence in burglary case By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently upheld the 10-year sentence for a … Read more +3 Deputies recognized for work with organizations Two Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies were recently recognized for their work with Keep Lou… Read more MPD investigates shooting Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week on South 6th Street that … Read more Deputies give chase to tractor trailer driver, arrest him for aggravated assault with motor vehicle Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Rayville man on several charges including aggr… Read more Ochsner LSU Health receives Level III Trauma Center designation The Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) has designated Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe M… Read more Morehouse Parish Police Jury to receive opioid settlement payout By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com Louisiana, along with 42 other states, has been negotiating a $26-billion deal to settle opi… Read more St. Francis earns trauma designation St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe recently received Level III Trauma Designation from the… Read more Kennedy, Scott, colleagues introduce bill to block IRS from violating Louisianians’ privacy U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently joined several colleagues in introducing the Prohibiting IRS… Read more Obituaries published Oct. 24, 2021 Joyce Evelyn Allen Read more Kilbourne woman dies in accident Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 833, just… Read more Events This Weekend Ouachita Live Free Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.