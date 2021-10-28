Mitchell Lee West.jpg

Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities learned of the theft of tools valued at $1,100.

The victim said the tools were taken from his metal storage container.

During questioning, Mitchell Lee West, 36, of 2815 Hwy 15, Calhoun, denied all allegations and gave deputies permission to search his vehicle.

Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies found the tools described as missing by the victim.

He admitted to taking some of the items and placing them in his vehicle.

West was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.