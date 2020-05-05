Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on a host of charges including aggravated flight from an officer last week after authorities were notified the suspect was not acting normal and driving on a tractor.
En route to the call, a motorist flagged down the deputy and informed him that the suspect was driving a tractor and had nearly run him and several other cars off Highway 151.
The suspect was identified as Clifton Hayden Caughlin, 37, of 848 New Mineral Springs Road, Calhoun.
Deputies caught up with Caughlin as he drove his tractor past Central Elementary.
“I attempted to stop the tractor with my overhead lights and siren,” stated the May 1 arrest report. “I was in a marked OPSO vehicle and the tractor continued north on Hwy 151 and ran off the road on the right, stayed beyond the right fog line and continued north. The tractor began to weave left and right.”
Several cars had to stop to avoid a collision.
After Caughling stopped the tractor, he appeared confused and had slurred speech, the deputy said.
Deputies found two bags of methamphetamine, one Xanax bar, two marijuana cigarettes and a small bag of marijuana in a bag near Caughlin's prescription medicine.
Caughlin jumped out of the patrol unit and kicked two deputies, causing a small cut to one of them, while trying to escape.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on aggravated flight from an officer, three counts of battery of a police officer, simple escape, resisting an officer with force, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
