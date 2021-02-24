Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun man for simple burglary in response to a household burglary alarm last week.
Deputies arrived at the victim's home and found the back door was open and the door's window to be broken.
“While securing the rear of the residence, (the) deputy could hear what sounded like someone inside the residence,” stated the Feb. 18 arrest report. “A short time later, (the) deputy heard the suspect exit the front door and run east of the residence into the woods.”
The deputy tried to find the suspect but had no success.
Later, another resident in the area notified the Sheriff's Office they had seen the suspect.
The deputy later apprehended William Landon Desadier Breedlove, 26, of 523 Zodie Sims Road, Calhoun.
During questioning, Breedlove denied entering the home where the alarm sounded.
“Suspect stated he observed the back door was broken so (he) entered the residence trying to get warm,” stated the arrest report. “Suspect also stated he took a pair of boots from the residence because his were torn up.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
