Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun man last week for forcibly entering a home and fighting his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.
Trampus L. Crocker, 45, of 163 Laney Crocker Road, Calhoun, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for home invasion on Jan. 16.
The victim told sheriff’s deputies he was battered by Crocker, who he identified as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
The victim said Crocker forced his way into the residence and began fighting him with closed fists.
The victim also said Crocker was accompanied by an unknown white male who also entered the residence but did not assault him.
During questioning, Crocker admitted to entering the residence without invitation and intending to attack the victim once inside the residence.
Crocker told deputies he battered the victim with closed fists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.