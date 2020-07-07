Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on several charges including aggravated flight from an officer on Saturday after authorities received a complaint about a drunk man waving a gun in a driveway.
The suspect – Donald W. Harger, 62, of 186 Register Road, Calhoun – entered a recreational vehicle, or RV, and left in the RV when deputies arrived.
“A deputy had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid being struck by the motor home,” stated the July 4 arrest report.
Harger drove the RV into a parking lot and struck a vehicle while trying to turn around, according to the arrest report.
Louisiana State Police, called to assist, deployed two spike strips.
“The arrestee drove the vehicle back to his residence on two front rims,” stated the arrest report. “He exited the vehicle in his driveway and immediately began cursing deputies. He ignored numerous commands to lie prone and tasers were deployed.”
Harger was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer, hit and run driving, and resisting an officer.
