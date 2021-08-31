Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about a stolen “Private Property” sign.
The complainant showed deputies video surveillance footage showing the theft. The complainant said the person stealing the sign was their neighbor, Michael Ethan Dunn, 24, of 208 Hodge Hill Road, Calhoun.
During questioning, Dunn denied trespassing and stealing the sign. Dunn later recanted his earlier statement and admitted the accusations were correct. The sign was recovered from the back yard where Dunn told deputies he had left it. The sign appeared to be bent in half, according to the Aug. 22 arrest report.
Dunn was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on simple criminal damage to property and three counts of failure to appear in court on domestic abuse battery charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.