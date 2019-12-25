A local judge will consider in February 2020 a Calhoun man’s request that he receive a lighter sentence for using a shotgun to shoot and kill a 26-year-old man in April 2016.
In November, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson sentenced Lorenzo Z. Zeigler, 58, of Calhoun, to 25 years in prison for manslaughter. He shot and killed Mario Wiley, 26, of Calhoun.
Jefferson found Zeigler guilty of manslaughter after a bench trial in August.
Zeigler’s motion to reconsider sentence was scheduled for consideration earlier this month, but the hearing was reset for February 2020.
“The sentence was excessive,” stated Zeigler’s Nov. 13 motion to reconsider sentence. “The Court did not take into consideration the defendant’s age. The Court did not take into consideration the health of the Defendant.”
Monroe attorney Kevin Johnson represented Zeigler during the trial, though Johnson has since asked the court’s leave to withdraw as the defendant’s legal counsel.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office was unavailable for comment on the matter in light of the holidays.
According to Fourth Judicial District Court records, Zeigler and the victim were engaged in an argument that escalated to a physical confrontation on April 10, 2016.
“The victim walked outside the residence to avoid further conflict and talk with other persons at the residence,” stated the warrant. “Lorenzo came out of the house armed with a shotgun and making threats to shoot the victim. Lorenzo then aimed the firearm at the victim and discharged it one time, striking the victim in the chest and causing his death.”
A witness told deputies that Wiley knew Zeigler would try to shoot him. She “began fussing at Lorenzo, and Mario walked outside to calm down,” according to deputies’ reports.
“(She) advised Lorenzo came out of the house armed with a long gun and walked toward them,” stated a deputy’s report. “She stated she stood between Lorenzo and Mario, trying to get Lorenzo to put the gun down. (She) advised Lorenzo shot Mario regardless of her efforts to stop the situation from escalating.”
Zeigler’s criminal history included 17 arrests for disturbing the peace, simple battery, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a knife among other charges.
Johnson, Zeigler’s attorney, wrote a letter to Assistant District Attorney Marcus Hunter in May 2018, arguing that the facts in the case supported the charge of manslaughter instead of second-degree murder.
After a bench trial, Jefferson denied Zeigler’s motion for acquittal. On Aug. 23, Jefferson found Zeigler guilty of manslaughter, having determined the evidence at trial showed Zeigler killed Wiley, had the intent to kill or inflict bodily harm, and that the killing was committed in sudden passion.
