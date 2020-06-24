Louisiana State Police detectives and agents with Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Calhoun man last week on 400 counts of pornography involving children and 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
Keith Taylor, 40, of Calhoun, was taken into custody on June 17. The charges against Taylor included possession of images and videos that depicted the sexual abuse of children and animals.
In April 2020, the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) received information that Taylor was in the possession of and possibly distributing inappropriate images via the internet.
Based on the findings of the investigation, LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with no bond set.
The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. The FBI Task Force, state Attorney General’s Office, and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in the successful search and investigation of the case.
