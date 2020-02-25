A Calhoun woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) last week after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint.
The victim told Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies that his wife, Arrial N. Johnson, 32, of Calhoun, assaulted him inside their home while their children were present.
He said he was arguing with Johnson when she bit his right arm, scratched his left arm and punched him several times in the face with closed fists.
He also claimed Johnson pointed a loaded handgun at his face and said, “I'll blow your head off.”
He said he feared Johnson would hurt him worse or hurt his children.
During questioning, Johnson admitted to arguing with her husband but claimed he grabbed her around the neck and broke one of her teeth.
She admitted she pointed the gun at the victim but claimed she did so in self-defense.
A loaded handgun was found in her bedroom along with a glass jar containing marijuana.
She claimed ownership of the marijuana.
Johnson told deputies that she never called the police about the incident because it would not do her any good.
An 11-year-old confirmed her father's testimony.
Johnson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of marijuana, doemstic abuse battery (child endangerment) and domestic abuse (aggravated assault).
