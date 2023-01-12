Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun woman last week on suspicion of felony theft for stealing lottery tickets.
Calhoun woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD officers accused of ‘excessive force’
- Don Redden Recap: Ouachita races past Rayville
- Sterlington girls record third 2-5A victory of the year
- Bayou Jamb releases plans for 2023 baseball jamboree
- Store clerk charged for shooting robber
- West Monroe man accused of kidnapping girlfriend
- Wossman girls heat up as district play nears
- Washington family seeks answers
- Jeff Crouere: No joke: Worst president wants another term
- Don Redden Day 3 recap: Rebels hit buzzer beater, Ouachita vs. Wossman finals set
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- BY COREY LONG | Home Field Sports Contributor
The NFL will have a tripleheader of Wild Card playoff games Sunday with the Buffalo Bills an… Read moreDolphins at Bills NFL wild card odds preview: Without Tua, Miami is huge underdog
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCan Nets remain elite vs. Celtics without Kevin Durant? Best Bets for Thursday (Jan. 12)
- BY MARK KERN | Home Field Sports Contributor
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings square off in Minnesota on Saturday in the first r… Read moreGiants at Vikings NFL wild card playoff odds preview: New York looks for upset
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Tristan Wiley thought Hunter Herring was ignoring his phone calls. Read moreFormer OCS football duo reunites at ULM
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
After a fun 2022 NFL season – and most certainly a profitable one for myself and the regular… Read moreDerry’s NFL Wild-Card Picks: Best value comes by playing teaser in two NFC games
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested an Allen, Texas woman last week on charges of aggravated battery and … Read moreTexas woman arrested for fight at Mighty Crab
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun woman last week on suspicion of felony… Read moreCalhoun woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on charges of forger… Read moreMonroe man suspected of forgery
The city of Monroe is inviting all members of the public to attend the 44th annual Martin Lu… Read moreCity plans MLK birthday salute
The North Louisiana Makers and Producers Market plans to host a Valentine’s-themed market on… Read moreValentine’s Day market scheduled for Feb. 4
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Now that winter has settled in, many of us are finding comfortable chairs in … Read moreGeorgiann Potts: Beloved American actor won numerous awards
Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) is hosting a food drive which will end on Martin Lu… Read moreLDCC requests donations for MLK Day of Service
Hollis Walker and Gracie Ouchley recently joined the Discover Monroe-West Monroe team as the… Read moreDMWM hires sales operation, business development coordinators
Volunteers for CASA of Northeast Louisiana are urgently needed in Monroe, Bastrop, Ruston, T… Read moreCASA of NELA to hold new advocate training
U.S. Rep. Julie Letlow is expected to speak in Monroe on Jan. 19 at the Monroe Civic Center. Read moreLetlow to speak in Monroe
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has been awarded a nearly $20,000 grant by The Living Well F… Read moreMary Bird Perkins center receives LWF grant
The first annual Willie Belton American Hero Hunt, a guided hunt for Purple Heart hunters, i… Read moreAll veterans invited to event
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Monroe Chamber of Commerce plan to hos… Read moreChambers plan Martini Monday
Christian Music Hall of Fame group Acappella is celebrating 40 years of singing ministry wit… Read moreAcapella coming to West Monroe
St. Francis Medical Center announced last week that it has been recognized as a 2022 Human E… Read moreSFMC receives Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.