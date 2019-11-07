Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun woman on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation.
Deputies made contact with Linda Renee Lane, 50, of 2984 Hwy 80 West, Calhoun, who appeared to be nervous and was breathing heavily.
Lane was stopped on Lincoln Road.
She claimed she possessed no illegal materials, but deputies observed several plastic bags in plain view that appeared to contain methamphetamine and heroin.
After a search, deputies found five grams of meth and four grams of heroin as well as a digital scale.
Lane claimed ownership of the drugs, claiming she obtained the drugs so she could give them to someone else.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
