Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun woman for grabbing a child's throat and shoving the child against a door last week.
The incident occurred while Wendee Hicks, 41, of 797 Brownlee Road, Calhoun was speaking with a 16-year-old child, according to the March 17 arrest report. During the argument, Hicks allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and shoved the child against the door.
“When the arrestee eased up, the juvenile started to move, and the arrestee shoved her against a wall,” stated the arrest report. “While holding the juvenile by the throat, arrestee squeeze(d) her throat hard enough to make it hard to breathe. Arrestee let go of the juvenile's throat and the juvenile ran behind a dog kennel. Arrestee started pushing the dog kennel onto the juvenile.”
The child was able to escape.
The child had friends at her home, and the friends' mother came to pick up her daughters.
“While at the residence, arrestee jumped onto the mother's back in an attempt to grab the juvenile,” stated the arrest report.
After a struggle, the woman was able to escape Hicks.
Deputies observed reddened areas on the 16-year-old victim’s throat and upper chest. The child was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Hicks was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles and simple battery.
