The passenger in a car stopped by a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy ended up being arrested on a drug possession charge.
Alicia A. Pitre, 25, of 305 Calhoun Barn Rd., Calhoun, was booked Dec. 27 into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville for possession of methamphetamine and on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Ouachita Parish.
Her bail on the meth charge was set at $10,000 by Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton. No bond was set on the fugitive from justice warrant.
Sheriff Dusty Gates said the deputy stopped the vehicle in the Point community at Antley’s Store for dark window tint and an inoperative rear brake light. While he was questioning the driver, Michael Hutson, who appeared really nervous, Pitre got out of the car and started toward the store.
Gates said the deputy told Pitre to come back to the front of the vehicle and at that time smelled marijuana on Pitre’s person. Hutson gave permission for the deputy to search him and the vehicle. Nothing was found on his person but a glass pipe with suspected meth residue was found under the passenger’s seat, the sheriff said.
Hutson was issued citations for not having a turn signal and driving under suspension. Pitre was booked into the detention center.
