Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling last week after authorities received a complaint about suspicious activity at Parkview Apartments on Richwood Road No. 2.
The caller told police they saw suspects wearing ski masks and carrying guns.
After arriving, police learned from a victim that Alvin Jewell Brown, 53, of 3501 Stowers Drive, Monroe, ran into her apartment without her consent.
Brown was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
